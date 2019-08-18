Man charged in shooting of David Ortiz seeking release before trial

One of the men accused in the June shooting of David Ortiz could be released after an expected court appearance tomorrow.

The man who police say drove the gunman who shot Ortiz to the bar in Santo Domingo will go before a judge again.

He’s being held for one year until his trial, but his lawyer wants him released until that time.

The attorney general’s office says it is strongly opposed to his release, and there is enough evidence linking him to the shooting.

Police have said Ortiz was not the intended target in the shooting that left him hospitalized in Boston for months, undergoing three surgeries.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, but police are still searching for one more.

