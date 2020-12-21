Man charged in shooting outside Lowell nursing home

A New Hampshire man is facing assault and firearm charges after allegedly shooting a person outside a Lowell nursing home Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting outside an elder care facility on Varnum Avenue found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

After investigating, police issued a warrant and arrested Nicholas Stuntebeck, 33, of Manchester, New Hampshire on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and firearm-related charges.

