SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 9 in Shrewsbury Saturday night, Worcester County DA Joseph Early said.

Jerry Santiago Jr. was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting in death an unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash killed Ghufran Mutar, 20, a Shrewsbury resident who was walking home from her shift at CVS shortly after 10 p.m. She was crossing Route 9 at the South Street intersection and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester when she later died of her injuries.

Police began searching for the suspect vehicle, a Dodge Journey, after it left the scene of the crash. On Monday, Oct. 31, Westborough Police saw the suspected car, which was visibly damaged on its front passenger side.

Santiago is expected to be arraigned in Westborough District Court Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)