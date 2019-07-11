Man charged in slayings of 4, including 6-year-old son

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man has been charged in the deaths of his 6-year-old son, the boy’s 2-year-old sister, the children’s mother and their neighbor in Cleveland.

Cleveland police said Thursday that 26-year-old Armond Johnson Sr. is charged with aggravated murder in the four slayings.

Court records show he was initially arrested Tuesday on an aggravated robbery warrant just after the bodies were found.

Authorities say the two children found dead in their home died of smoke inhalation. Their mother, 25-year-old Takeyra Collins, died of gunshot wounds.

The neighbor, 35-year-old David Cousin Jr. was found fatally shot in a vacant lot near the house.

Police say they believe Cousin was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Johnson.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)