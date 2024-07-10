BOSTON (WHDH) - A 64-year-old man was charged with stabbing a man in front of a firehouse in Boston’s Back Bay on Tuesday, police said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested Kris Jennings on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police first responded to an Arc’teryx store at 352 Newbury St. for a report of a fight. Witnesses told police Jennings confronted the victim, claiming the man had his phone. Jennings reportedly used the store’s phone to verify the number.

Witnesses said the man told Jennings he would sell the phone back to him.

Officers were then alerted to a stabbing in front of the firehouse at 941 Boylston St., where police said the conflict resumed.

Boston firefighters began treating the victim and called EMS to the scene, according to police. The man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another firefighter stopped Jennings and found a pocketknife, police said. Officers then put him into handcuffs.

Jennings was arraigned Wednesday morning.

