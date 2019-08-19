Man charged in Sutton hit-and-run that claimed life of jogger held on high bail

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — A driver charged with striking and killing a jogger and then leaving the scene in Sutton last week has been held on $250,000 bail.

A not guilty plea to a charge of leaving the scene of a crash causing death was entered on behalf of 39-year-old Shane Newman at his arraignment Monday.

Prosecutors say Newman struck 51-year-old Daniel DeLima, of Millbury, in Sutton at about 6:30 a.m. last Wednesday, and then drove away.

Officers responding to a report of an unconscious man on the front lawn of a home on Singletary Road pronounced DeLima dead at the scene, according to Sutton police.

Newman was traced through debris left at the scene that investigators determined came from a white Cadillac SRX. Only two such vehicles are registered in Sutton.

Prosecutors say Newman attempted to have the vehicle repaired out of state. Authorities announced his arrest on Friday.

An attorney for Newman, who appeared to be choking back tears at his arraignment, said his client is “emotionally distraught.”

DeLima loved running, according to his friend, Eduardo Perez. He was able to reach his goal of running a marathon in Paris last year.

“He was a wonderful person,” Perez said. “So loved by everyone. [He was a] psychologist and his life was just to help people. He never held any grudges against anybody. He was always fun.”

Newman is due back in court at a later date.

