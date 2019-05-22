Man charged in violent hit-and-run crash near Sagamore Bridge faces judge

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) – State police have tracked down the driver who fled a hit-and-run crash involving an off-duty Massachusetts State Police trooper and his wife near the Sagamore Bridge by hopping onto the back of a landscaping vehicle Tuesday night.

Gregory B. May, 35, of Duxbury, was arraigned Wednesday in Falmouth District Court Wednesday on charges related to causing the crash and leaving the scene.

A dashcam on a tractor-trailer driving towards the bridge captured the moment when a speeding 1999 Toyota coupe crossed over the double yellow line and crashed head-on into a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, which was occupied by the trooper and his wife. They were traveling in the opposite direction around 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the Toyota, later identified as May, exited his car and jumped into the back of a passing landscaping truck, according to state police.

The trooper’s wife was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from State Police-Bourne and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section investigating the crash say they located May at a relative’s home in Bourne around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and placed him under arrest.

May was ordered held on $10,000 bail. If he is able to post bail, he will be fitted with a GPS bracelet.

