FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with the rapes of two women in Framingham in the 1980s appeared before a judge Tuesday.

Stephen Gale was ordered on $2 million bond in Los Angeles.

He was arrested earlier this month after leading LAPD on a chase.

He is facing four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of armed robbery.

Gale has also been connected by forensic evidence to several other rape cases between 1989 and 1990.

It is unclear at this time when he will return to Massachusetts.

