(WHDH)– A former Chelmsford man living in Alabama did not appear in court Thursday in connection with the killing of a young girl in Lawrence in 1988.

Marvin McClendon, 74, waived his extradition and will be brought back to Massachusetts to appear in Lawrence District Court at a later date.

McClendon is accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay to death in 1988. Her body was found in a rail yard in Lawrence, and officials say McClendon was working in the city at the time of the murder.

