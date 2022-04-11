BOSTON (WHDH) - A Pennsylvania man pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery after allegedly attacking women in Brighton last week, officials said.

A man grabbed and groped a woman walking in Brighton Thursday evening, and did the same to another woman a few minutes later, prosecutors said.

Police released photos of the suspect from surveillance cameras and two different callers told police they saw the suspect on Allston Street. Police allegedly found Ogonna Ofomo, 29, of Allentown, Penn., wearing the same clothes from the previous night, and one of the victims identified Ofomo as the suspect.

Ofomo was arraigned in Brighton District Court and released on $2,000 cash bail and the condition that he wear a GPS monitor.

