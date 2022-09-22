BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge reduced bail for alleged serial rapist Ivan Cheung from $1 million to $300,000, and ordered him to stay in Massachusetts.

Cheung, 42, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a child with force, two counts of aggravated rape of a child with force and two counts of statutory rape of a child.

As 7NEWS previously reported, the rapes allegedly took place between 2003 and 2006. In each case, the women and girls were picked up on the streets of Boston, raped at knifepoint and stabbed.

Investigators found Cheung through information from the victims, as well as information about the car he was driving at the time. DNA from Cheung’s cigarette butt confirmed his link to the cases, according to prosecutors.

He’s scheduled to return to court on Oct. 26 for a pre-trial conference.

