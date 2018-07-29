Police: Man charged with 4th OUI after near crash in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man is under arrest on his fourth OUI offense after police say he nearly struck a cruiser head-on Friday night.

Officers Aaron Pacheco and Stephan Harrison were patroling Baker Road in their cruiser around 9:15 p.m. when they were forced to swerve off the road by a wrong-way driver, according to a release issued by Wareham police.

Pacheco reportedly turned the car around and pursued the vehicle, which pulled over on Morrison Street.

Following an investigation, Ronald Deshiro Jr., 55, of East Wareham was placed under arrest for allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

He is due in Wareham District Court on Monday.

