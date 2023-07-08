ROCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man pleaded not guilty Friday in connection to charges that an elderly woman and her dog in his care lived in squalor for months, officials said.

Seth Aguiar, 51, allegedly abused and neglected his elderly neighbor, stole $12,000 by using her debit cards and trapped her inside her home without running water and heat, the Plymouth County D.A. announced.

Aguiar also did not fulfill her medical prescriptions and used her debit cards on fast food, sneakers, clothes and car services.

The victim’s family asked for a well-being check in February, and Rochester police found her severely malnourished and hypothermic. She then spent two weeks in the hospital, when Aguiar continued to use her debit card.

The victim’s Yorkshire terrier was also found to have been dead for weeks in the home due to no food or water.

Aguiar is charged with one count each of Elder Abuse, Larceny from an Elderly Person, Misuse of a Credit Card, Use of a Motor Vehicle Without Authority, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Unlicensed, and Animal Cruelty. He is expected in court in August.

