BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing an arson charge in connection with a two-alarm fire in Mattapan over the weekend, the Boston Fire Department announced.

The fire broke out on Saturday night on Blue Hill Ave. It ultimately displaced eight residents.

Four days later, the fire department said Wednesday that its fire investigation unit had determined the fire was intentionally set.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said Carl Fernand, 32, was seen spreading accelerant on the floor of the Blue Hill Ave home. State police said a person at a nearby gas station ran to warn the building’s occupants after seeing the ensuing fire.

Fernand was arraigned on Tuesday on a charge of arson of a dwelling, according to state police.

A judge ordered Fernand held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Friday.

