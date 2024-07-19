BOSTON (WHDH) - The 23-year-old Everett man accused of setting fire to the Squealing Pig in Mission Hill returned to court Friday after a mental health evaluation.

Prasiddha Baruwal was arraigned after a 20-day stay at Bridgewater State Hospital and was charged with arson, malicious destruction of property, and breaking and entering in connection with the June 26 restaurant fire.

According to court paperwork filed the day of his initial arraignment, Baruwal was once an employee of the restaurant and was fired for inappropriate behavior towards a female employee.

Investigators used security cameras and cell phone video to figure out how the two-alarm blaze started.

In a video showing the burning interior of the Squealing Pig, someone can be seen inside the business surrounded by flames. Detectives said the person inside was Baruwal.

Police said he admitted to using a hammer to break the windows and then lit tables on fire with kerosene. Crews responded to the fire and knocked it down in about 20 minutes, but the restaurant was destroyed.

Baruwal is due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)