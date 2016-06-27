Man charged with assault after threatening people in North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police said he was armed and threatening people in the North End.

Police said Steven Lacolla, 26, was wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with two butcher knives at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to Cooper Street after getting reports that he was threatening a group of people.

Lacolla was charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)