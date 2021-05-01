Man charged with assault allegedly tells police cocaine is ‘for personal use’

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing assault and drug charges after allegedly hitting a man and telling police he had cocaine for “personal use” at South Station Friday, police said.

MBTA transit officers responding to South Station for a report of a disturbance at 6 p.m. saw a man screaming at an older man and accusing him of stealing his phone, and a witness said the suspect hit the older man three times before officers arrived, police said. Officers allegedly found the suspect’s phone in the lost and found and the older man had no connection to it being lost.

When police arrested the suspect, identified as Nestor Herrera, 37, of Providence, Rhode Island, they allegedly found a bag containing white powder when they frisked him. Herrera allegedly told officers “that’s cocaine for my personal use.”

Herrera was charged with assault and battery on a person 60 or older and possession of a controlled substance.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)