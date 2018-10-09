Man charged with attacking wife with mallet indicted

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A 68-year-old Massachusetts man charged with repeatedly striking his wife in the head with a mallet until she played dead has been indicted by a grand jury.

The Sun Chronicle reports the Bristol County grand jury indicted Steven Tolisano on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury.

Police say Tolisano attacked his 68-year-old wife in the kitchen of their North Attleborough home on May 7. Authorities say he later stabbed himself and called 911 about 17 hours after the attack.

Tolisano’s lawyer says his client had been hospitalized in the past with mental health issues.

Tolisano is scheduled to be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on Friday.

