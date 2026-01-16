ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested Friday after he was caught on camera pouring gasoline on the Abington Police Chief’s cruiser and attempting to light it on fire, according to Abington police.

Police said Franklin Cederholm, 39, of Abington, had two gallons of gasoline and a lighter with him at the time. Investigators said he showed up at the police station and walked right to the parking spot designated for the chief’s SUV.

“This is alarming. I’ve been on the job 23 years. I’ve not see this outside the riots in Brockton trying to light cruisers on fire. This is certainly unusual,” said Abington Police Chief John Bonney. “I don’t feel like me, the Chief of Police, was targeted in this, or Abington police. Perhaps police at large — but not reading anything personally.”

Video captured Cederholm dousing the cruiser’s wipers, windshield, and hood with gasoline. It happened about six feet from the building, in front of a window where a lieutenant was standing. Cederholm was arrested without incident in the area of the designated spot for the chief.

“He went out to check on a person near my cruiser and saw he was pouring something, told him to put it down and took him into custody once he smelled the gas,” said Bonney.

Other officers then immediately began to investigate, and said as soon as they began talking to the man they knew he needed a mental health evaluation and took him to the hospital.

The water jugs filled with gasoline have been taken into evidence as police make the case against Cederholm. Bonney said they are just glad they stopped him before the situation became any worse.

“The cruiser could have gone up. Another cruiser could have gone up. The whole side of the building would have gone up,” said Bonney. “I feel supremely confident that the team we have here in place keep, not just myself safe, but each other and our community safe.”

Cederholm is charged with attempted arson, malicious damage to a motor vehicle and trespassing. Police said additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

