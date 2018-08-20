Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing at Greenfield Town Common homeless encampment

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Greenfield man accused of slashing his way into a tent at a homeless encampment on the Town Common and stabbing several people inside is facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder, home invasion, and assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a man attacking people with a knife on the Town Common spoke with a witness who said 44-year-old Thomas Dixon, of Greenfield, was being held down by a participant of the Farmers Market after he became unruly, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Dixon, who told police he had been “drinking alcohol all morning,” decided to go to the town common Friday to hang out and eventually offered to pay a woman for a sexual act, prompting one of her friends to beat him up, according to police.

After being treated at the hospital, police allege that Dixon returned to the town common Saturday morning, punctured a tent with a knife, told a woman inside, ‘don’t worry, I’m not here for you,’ and stabbed three people inside during a violent struggle.

Dixon was taken to the Franklin County House of Correction pending his arraignment on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, home invasion, assault in a dwelling while armed, and vandalism.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)