Man charged with attempted murder, arson in fire that destroyed Wareham home

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man has been arrested on attempted murder and arson charges in connection with a massive fire at a home in Wareham last week.

Police say Mondel Johnson, 40, was arrested Thursday night in Fall River as part of an investigation into a blaze that ripped through a home on Restful Lane on March 29.

Detectives learned that Johnson had attacked a woman inside the home, doused her with a fluid, and set the home on fire, according to investigators.

The woman was able to escape the home and run to a nearby residence for assistance. She was treated and released from Tobey Hospital.

Johnson is also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was taken to Wareham Police Headquarters, where he was held without bail.

He is slated to be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)