TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was charged with attempted murder and arson in connection to a Taunton fire Tuesday morning.

Around 7:14 a.m., Taunton police and fire responded to 6 Grant Street for a reported fire, and saw heavy smoke coming from the home’s second story.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in roughly 35 minutes and no injuries were reported.

An unidentified 47-year-old man was arrested and will be charged with attempted murder and arson as a result.

An investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

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