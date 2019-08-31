Man charged with baiting animals with razors and peanut butter at Falmouth park

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly tried to bait animals at a park with razor blades and peanut butter, police said.

Officials said the man used peanut butter to stick the blades to trees as bait for animals near Goodwill Park.

He is facing several charges.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)