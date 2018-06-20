Man charged with biting off piece of husband’s nose

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island police say a man bit off a piece of his husband’s nose during a heated argument.

The Providence Journal reports officers responded to a disturbance at a Providence apartment Tuesday night. Arriving officers found the victim outside of the apartment with an injury to the right side of his nose.

The man told police his husband, 51-year-old Squire Felder Jr., got angry during an argument and bit his nose. The victim said Felder spat a piece of his nose out onto the floor.

Police entered the apartment and took Felder into custody. One of the officers on the scene found the piece of the victim’s nose and brought it to first responders.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. An attorney for Felder Jr. has not been immediately identified.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)