CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton man was arrested and charged Wednesday after he allegedly opened a woman’s bedroom window, reached inside, and grabbed her while she was sleeping, Canton Police Chief Michael K. Daniels announced.

Helohim Nedvaldo Francilme, 21, is charged with Breaking and Entering a Building During the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and Assault and Battery.

Canton police responded to a home on Pond View Road at approximately 2:10 a.m. for a report that someone had opened a bedroom window from outside, called a resident by name, and took off.

“During a preliminary investigation, officers learned that a 21-year-old woman was sleeping when her ankle was grabbed through the open window. She kicked at the person and ran from the room. Officers immediately searched the area,” Canton police said.

Police said they later learned Francilme attempted to contact the victim on social media about an hour before the incident. Francilme was arrested at his home a short time later.

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