Man charged with breaking into Methuen school, attacking police

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man accused of breaking into a Methuen school with a replica handgun late Thursday night is facing criminal charges after attacking arresting officers, police said.

Officers responding to a burglar alarm at the CREST Collaborative Merrimack Academy at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 spotted a man, later identified as Ernst Dorante Jr., 27, at the rear door of the school, according to Methuen police.

Dorante allegedly fled further into the school when officers arrived on scene and was found in a room on the second floor with a loaded Airsoft pistol in his waistband.

Although he was arrested without incident, police say Dorante became “extremely combative” and struck three police officers during the booking process at the police station.

He was ordered held pending his arraignment in Lawrence District Court on charges of breaking and entering a building during the nighttime to commit a misdemeanor, trespassing, three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

