WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing larceny charges after allegedly breaking into a Worcester bar early Monday morning, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a burglar alarm at a bar on Green Street at 3:25 a.m. found the bar had been broken into, and after reviewing security footage allegedly saw a person that had seen earlier in the night. Officers allegedly saw the suspect on Temple Street shortly before 5 a.m. and arrested him after a chase, according to police.

Alex Jusino, 34, of Worcester, was charged with breaking and entering to commit a felony, larceny, vandalism and resisting arrest.

