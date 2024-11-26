BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man charged with murder for a deadly shooting in Brockton pleaded not guilty on Monday.

Rivaldo Jean, 23, was taken into custody in Dorchester Monday in connection with the death of Frantzy Jeanty, 54, who was found unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds, on Friday.

“A review of surveillance video obtained from parking lot cameras near to the apartment, showed a white sedan parked, and a male and female exiting the motor vehicle wearing dark clothing and jackets, and face coverings,” the Plymouth County district attorney’s office said in a statement. “Through the course of the investigation, it was later determined that the male shooting suspect was identified as [Jean] and the female was [Cort]. The white Audi sedan the pair were traveling in was registered to Cort’s mother.”

On Saturday, while investigating the Middleboro address where the Audi is registered, Cort was taken into custody and held over the weekend on $1 million bail.

Massachusetts State Police then sought and received an arrest warrant for Jean.

Jean pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, armed home invasion, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, breaking and entering during the daytime with intent to commit a felony, and larceny over $1,200.

Cort pleaded not guilty to one count each of murder, armed home invasion, breaking and entering during the daytime with intent to commit a felony, and larceny over $1,200.

Both were held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court next on December 23.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)