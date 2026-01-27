WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of opening fire and killing two people at a Carver social club Saturday night was arraigned in Wareham District Court Tuesday on murder and multiple firearm-related charges, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz and Carver Police Chief Marc Duphily.

Nicholas Meuse, 23, is facing 12 criminal charges including two counts each of Murder, Attempted Murder, and Armed Assault to Murder.

Prosecutors say Meuse opened fire at his 7-year-old nephew’s birthday party at the Saint John the Baptist Club on Silva Street at approximately 7:21 p.m.

Meuse told investigators he was invited to the party by a relative, but previous problems with some of the attendees caused tension when he showed up that ultimately led to the shooting. Meuse claimed to have seen one of the guests reach for their waistband before the incident, but investigators said they only found one gun at the scene.

“He stated he saw one of them reach for his waist band, but did not see a firearm. At this point he started to shoot. He claims he fired three shots,” said Prosecutor John Brainard.

Officers said they found four victims when they arrived.

Benjamin Cowart, 27, was shot in the head, shoulder, and shin, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local musician Jalen Pina, 20, rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital where he passed away a short time later. Pina was Meuse’s cousin.

A third 28-year-old male victim was transported to Tufts Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Another 32-year-old male victim was taken to South Shore Hospital for treatment.

People who knew the victims say they are heartbroken over this tragedy.

“Jalen was a walking ball of positivity,” said Gabriel Gomes, a friend of Pina’s. “He was just a positive dude. Like he had no negative energy, never harmed anybody. He was never problematic.”

“I’m so mad somebody so positive was around it,” said Pina’s recording partner. “We couldn’t save him from it.”

Meuse was arrested in the woods near where the shooting took place shortly after the incident and taken to the Carver police department. Police said Meuse called 911 following the incident and told dispatchers he was the shooter.

Meuse was held without bail and will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on February 25.

You can find a GoFundMe for the family of Jalen Pina here.

A GoFundMe for the family of Benjamin Cowart can be found here.

