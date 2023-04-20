NORFOLK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being charged with driving drunk after a box truck ended up dangling over the edge of a wall at a gas station in Norfolk after a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Police say Keith Johnson, 54, of East Greenwich, RI is facing charges including operating under the influence of liquor, failure to wear a seatbelt, marked lanes violation, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at Daley Service Center on Rockwood Road, local police and fire officials said in a joint statement.

An initial investigation indicated that the box truck struck a traffic island before entering Daley’s Service Center, striking a gas pump, and then striking two motor vehicles and

an aerial lift, police say. The box truck crashed through a fence before coming to a stop with two front tires dangling over a wall.

A crane was in place and the truck had been pulled away from the wall moments later.

The scene was taped off. Debris were also visible on the gas station premises and on a nearby street.

Following the crash, Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where he treated and released. He was then booked at the Norfolk Police Department.

Johnson was arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court and released on personal recognizance.

