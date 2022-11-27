PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Pelham Police charged a man with Driving Under the Influence after his car crashed into a post, they announced Sunday.

Both police and fire departments were dispatched to to Lannan Drive for the report of a single vehicle crash, the announcement said. A 2013 Subaru Impreza had driven off 150 feet off the road before striking into a granite post, breaking the post into two. The car then cross the road and stopped on a lawn on Lannan Drive.

Investigators determined the driver was Matthew Poff, and he had not been injured in the crash, but he had been impaired while driving. The driver was arrested on DUI charges as well as two counts of Criminal Mischief, police said.

Poff was released on “personal recognizance bail,” but is set to be arraigned at the Salem District Court Dec. 5.

