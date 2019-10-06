Man charged with DUI following double fatal crash in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an alleged drunk driving crash that left two women dead in Winthrop on Sunday, officials said

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Winthrop Shore Drive and Neptune Avenue at 3 p.m. found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse had crashed into an unoccupied parked pickup truck, according to state police.

Patricia O’Driscoll said she and her neighbor, a retired fire captain, ran out to help.

“I came down and gas was dripping over him as he was trying to console this woman,” O’Driscoll said. “I just threw him my jacket I had on and he covered the woman with it.”

One passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Beverly, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Winthrop, was transported to Mass General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“Their faces are in my head, I can’t wipe them away, I can’t forget them,” O’Driscoll said. “It’s just so sad.”

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Winthrop, was taken to Mass General with non-life-threatening injuries.

He will be charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is still under investigation. Residents said many people drive too fast on the street.

“I do know people speed here, I’ve lived here for 19 years and I get scared crossing the street with them,” said Carol Swenson.

No other information was immediately available.

