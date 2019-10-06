Man charged with DUI following double fatal Winthrop crash

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an alleged drunk driving crash that left two women dead in Winthrop on Sunday, officials said
Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Winthrop Shore Drive and Neptune Avenue at 3 p.m. found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse had crashed into an unoccupied parked pickup truck, according to state police.
One passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Beverly, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Winthrop, was transported to Mass General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Winthrop, was taken to Mass General with non-life-threatening injuries.
He will be charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.
The crash is still under investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)