Man charged with DUI following double fatal Winthrop crash

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an alleged drunk driving crash that left two women dead in Winthrop on Sunday, officials said

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on Winthrop Shore Drive and Neptune Avenue at 3 p.m. found a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse had crashed into an unoccupied parked pickup truck, according to state police.

One passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Beverly, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, a 28-year-old woman from Winthrop, was transported to Mass General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Winthrop, was taken to Mass General with non-life-threatening injuries.

He will be charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is still under investigation.

No other information was immediately available.