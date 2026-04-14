BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in connection with a Beverly multi-million dollar mansion invasion that happened at the end of March.

Emajae Brown, of Lynn, faces several charges including home invasion, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed burglary, and more.

Prosecutors say Brown is the ex-boyfriend of a woman who worked at the mansion.

Officers responded to a reported home invasion on Paine Avenue around 8:50 a.m. on March 28.

When they arrived, they learned an armed suspect had broken into the house, assaulted and tied up the home’s sole occupant, and then stole several items, including a vehicle, before fleeing the scene, according to Beverly police.

The 28,000 square-foot estate, known as Rock Edge, has 34 rooms with 11 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

The woman, who said she was housesitting, told police she was tied up and possibly pistol whipped by a masked man at approximately 5:30 a.m. She said she was eventually able to free herself three hours later, and ran to the house next door.

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