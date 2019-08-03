Man charged with firing gun outside Winchester social club

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing gun and assault charges after shots were fired in a residential area in Winchester on Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of possible gunshots on Columbus Road at 9 p.m. confirmed that shots had been fired and that no one was injured, police said. At least two cars were shot outside the Christopher Columbus Club.

“Things go out of hand. things started happening,” said Bob Stevenson, who was at the club. “I talked to the bartender and she said not to go outside.”

Police arrested Gregory Odin, 44, early Saturday morning in connection with the shooting. Odin was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of malicious destruction of property, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm with 500 feet of a building, reckless endangerment of a child and disturbing the peace.

Cathy O’Connell has lived next to the club for 25 years and said there have been disturbances and incidents of it staying open past its official hours. While residents and the club have learned to peacefully co-exist, the shooting raises some red flags.

“I’m a little concerned for safety of my family and my kids and there’s a lot of kids in the neighborhood, there’s a school 2 blocks away,” O’Connell said “It’s a bit concerning.”

Police said the shooting is still under investigation

