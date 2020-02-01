Man charged with giving fellow prisoner drugs in fatal overdose at Bridgewater State Hospital

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing manslaughter charges after giving fentanyl and cocaine to a fellow Bridgewater State Hospital patient who later overdosed and died last year, officials said.

Corrections officers checking patients on Sept. 19 at 12:30 a.m. found an unresponsive man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. The man, Jeffrey Link, 51, of Fall River, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators allegedly found that Link had exchanged $100 worth of canteen items, including food and coffee, for narcotics. The canteen items were allegedly found in the possession of Kevin Malette, 35, of Brockton, who resided in another building at the hospital.

Malette was charged with manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl subsequent offense, distribution of cocaine subsequent offense, conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and delivering drugs to prisoners in a correctional institute. Malette is currently in the Bristol County House of Correction and will be arraigned at a later date.

