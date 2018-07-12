CHICAGO (AP) — A man who can be seen on a video chastising a woman at a Chicago forest preserve for wearing a shirt with the Puerto Rican flag on it has been charged with committing a hate crime.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that 62-year-old Timothy Trybus now is charged with two felony counts of committing a hate crime in addition to misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct he already faced.

In the video posted on social media, a man later identified by authorities as Trybus can be seen berating the woman on June 14 at Caldwell Woods. When the woman complains to a Cook County Forest Preserves officer that the man is harassing her and questioning her citizenship, the officer doesn’t respond.

The officer has resigned.

