WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The ex-boyfriend of a woman convicted of murder in Worcester last year has been indicted on charges that he helped transport the victim’s body and then lied about it to authorities.

A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up indictments Thursday charging Jonathan Lind with four charges including perjury, misleading a grand jury, conveying a human body and accessory after the fact to murder.

Lind’s ex-girlfriend, Julia Enright of Ashburnham, was found guilty last year of fatally stabbing Brandon Chicklis, 20, in June 2018 in a treehouse near her home. The 24-year-old Enright faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years at sentencing scheduled for March.

Enright lured the Westminster man, a former classmate, to the treehouse with the intent to kill him, prosecutors said. Enright testified that she stabbed him in self-defense when he raped her.

Authorities said during Enright’s trial that after the killing, she and Lind disposed of the body a few miles away off the side of a highway in Rindge, New Hampshire, where it was found by a jogger 17 days later.

Lind was arrested two weeks after Enright’s conviction. He is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 15. A message for Lind’s attorney was not immediately returned Friday.

