QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who kidnapped and then sexually assaulted an elderly woman from a T stop in Quincy Saturday, according to police.

Saturday morning, just before 7 a.m. a man, later identified as Christopher Lynch, attempted to grab and assault an Asian woman at the Wollaston T Station in Quincy. She fought him off and escaped, according to the Norfolk County District Attorney.

A few minutes later Lynch grabbed an elderly woman, forced her into the back seat of his car and then brought her to Brockton, the DA said.

Police said the woman in her 60’s was sexually assaulted over the course of the day. Lynch then left her in the parking lot of the Lowes near the Westgate mall in Brockton, where a good Samaritan found and helped her. She was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, and there is no update on her condition.

The DA said police had been able to see distinct aspects on Lynchs car from the Wollaston T Station surveillance cameras. Lynch was arrested at a convenience store in Quincy later Saturday.

Monday, Lynch was arraigned with his charges including rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and assault and battery on a person aged 60 or older. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

He will have a dangerousness hearing on November 23.

