Man charged with killing 3 people in Down East Maine

MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Three people were shot to death and a fourth person injured Monday in attacks at three locations in Down East Maine, state police said.

Thomas Bonfanti, 63, of Northfield, was arrested outside an American Legion building and charged with murder, State Police Lt. Troy Gardner said.

Police recovered a weapon they believe was used in the crimes, he said.

Police were alerted to the shootings at 10:47 a.m. when a 911 call was made from a home in Machias where a man was found dead and a woman injured, Gardner said. A woman was found dead at another home on the road, and a man was found dead at a home in neighboring Jonesboro, he said.

Bonfanti knew the victims, but investigators are still trying to sort out the motive, Gardner said.

Killed in the shootings were Shawn Currey, 57, of Machias; Samuel Powers, 33, of Jonesboro; and Jennifer Bryant Flynn, 49, of Machias, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The woman who was survived being shot was not identified, pending notification of relatives, Gardner said. Her condition was not known.

Machias schools were locked down while police were sorting out what happened; the lockdown was lifted in about an hour.

