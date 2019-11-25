Man charged with killing wife because she was ‘voodoo priestess’ to pursue insanity defense

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man charged with fatally stabbing his pregnant wife because he thought she was a voodoo priestess who planned to kill him will pursue an insanity defense.

The Day reports that a lawyer for Patrick Antoine notified the state Monday that he would “introduce expert testimony on the existence and nature of mental disease and defect” at trial.

The 43-year-old Norwich man is charged with murder, first-degree arson and assault of a pregnant woman resulting in the termination of the pregnancy in the June 2016 death of Margarette Mady.

Police say Antoine told them his wife planned to kill him as a sacrifice before the child’s birth.

He remains jailed on $2 million bond.

If the court finds Antoine insane, he would be committed to state psychiatric facility.

