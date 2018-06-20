Man charged with manslaughter, drunken driving in fatal Brockton crash

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A West Bridgewater man has been arrested in connection with a weekend crash in Brockton that left one person dead, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Robert Kilday, 23, was taken into custody Wednesday night on several charges including motor vehicle manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence and reckless operation.

Officers responding around 7:30 p.m. Friday to East Street found a pickup truck and a sedan that had crashed. The victim, 54-year-old Jorge Leite, had to be extricated from his sedan, according to police.

Leite was taken to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, where he died early Saturday morning. Kilday suffered minor injuries.

Kilday is slated to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

