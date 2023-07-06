HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire man has been charged with second degree murder, accused of killing his 57-year-old mother in Hudson Wednesday night, officials announced.

State and local officials, in a joint statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, said police first responded to a report of a disturbance in a townhouse on Shoal Creek Road around 9:45 p.m. On scene, officials said police found Christine DeGiacomo “suffering from a traumatic injury.”

Officials said DeGiacomo was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials previously confirmed Thursday morning that they were investigating DeGiacomo’s death, describing it as “suspicious.”

In an update, officials said Grant DeGiacomo, 26, had been charged.

“Mr. Grant DeGiacomo is charged with recklessly causing the death of Christine DeGiacomo under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by repeatedly striking her head,” officials said.

An autopsy is expected for Christine DeGiacomo.

Grant DeGiacomo is expected to be arraigned in court on Friday.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

