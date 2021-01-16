Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting in Dorchester Friday, police said Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Ferndale Street at 6:45 p.m. were told a suspicious car had fled before they arrived, police said. Officers found a car matching its description in Quincy and a man identified as Akeem Polimis, 17, of Dorchester, was found inside with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigating, police arrested Juan Nazario, 18, of Dorchester, on charges of murder, unlawful possession of a gun and unlawful possession of ammunition. He will appear in Dorchester District Court.

