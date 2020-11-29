Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapoiset man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing a man in New Bedford and shooting at police on Friday.

John Zell, 18, will be arraigned Monday in New Bedford District Court on charges of murder, carrying an illegal gun, carrying a loaded illegal gun, firing a gun within 500 feet of a building and 10 counts of armed assault with intent to murder.

Officers responding to reports of gunshots on Lafrance Street Friday morning found Angel Cruz, 40, of New Bedford, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Cruz was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Another man who had been shot tried to drive to the hospital but crashed his car in the area of Linden and County streets, police said. The 32-year-old New Bedford man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

