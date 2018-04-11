Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing outside TD Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) — A Boston man is facing a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday night near the TD Garden, police said.

Mark Love, 55, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the 10:30 p.m. stabbing on Causeway Street. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court.

Police said the victim was stabbed to death not long after a Pink concert let out at the Garden.

The victim, who police say was stabbed several times, was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

