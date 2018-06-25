Man charged with murder, arson in death of NH woman

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Exeter, New Hampshire, have made an arrest in connection with the death of a 65-year-old woman whose body was found last week inside a burned out mobile home.

Derek William Webber, 31, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree murder and arson, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said.

Authorities responding around 4 a.m. on June 19 to a fire at the Hayes Mobile Home Park found Carol Felides dead inside her home.

Webber is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham Superior Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

