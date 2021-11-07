BOSTON (WHDH) -

A man will be arraigned on murder charges Monday in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Prospect Street on Wednesday found a 28-year-old man had been shot and killed and his car had crashed into a telephone pole, police said.

After investigating, police issued a warrant for Asa St. Louis, 24, and arrested him in Boston Sunday.

