BOSTON (WHDH) -

A man will be arraigned on murder charges Monday in the fatal shooting of a man in Brockton last week, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting on Prospect Street on Wednesday found a 28-year-old man had been shot and killed and his car had crashed into a telephone pole, police said.

After investigating, police issued a warrant for Asa St. Louis, 24, and arrested him in Boston Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox