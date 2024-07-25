LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - One of six people who police say were involved in a deadly drive-by shooting in Lynn last September appeared in court Thursday.

Justin Alba, 25, of Peabody, was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the Sept. 2 shooting that left two dead and five others injured.

The shooting happened at a house party on Essex Street near 2:20 a.m. Family members of the victims said the group was throwing a celebration for a friend who was about to leave for college.

The shooting left Jandriel Heredia, 21, of Revere, and Abraham Diaz, 25, of Lynn, dead.

Officials said they believe the attack was targeted and that the shorts were fired from a vehicle.

Arraignments have also been scheduled for the other suspects — Lynn residents Darwin Batista, 20, Yefferson Vallecillo Cambar, 22, Carlos Ramirez Corniel, 16, Leonardo Espinoza, 15, and Abel Severino Reyes, 21.

Alba, Batista, Vallecillo Cambar, and Severino Reyes were also charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)