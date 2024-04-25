LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Lawrence man has been charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday night, officials announced.

The shooting happened in the area of Margin Street in Lawrence, according to a joint statement from Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Lawrence Acting Chief of Police Melix Bonilla.

Once on scene, officials said, officers found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials said the man was treated on scene before being taken to a local hospital. The man was later flown to a Boston area hospital where he died.

Officials identified the alleged shooter as Jason Rivera and said he was being held without bail as of Thursday afternoon. Officials did not publicly identify the man who died.

Rivera is due back in court on May 17.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)